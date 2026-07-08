Major sewer upgrade prompting road closures in Nipomo

A long-delayed sewer upgrade in Nipomo is nearing a milestone. The project has been on the community's priority list since 2007. Now, nearly two decades later, the first phase is nearly complete.

Nipomo resident Russ Johnson says the roadwork that comes with the improvement project has an effect on commuters.

“It does disrupt traffic, and Tefft gets backed up really bad, probably because of it," Johnson said. "There's a lot of people that come up from Santa Maria Valley to get onto the 101. So yeah, we've got to reroute ourselves. We've got to go different ways.”

To finish this $4.7 million phase, Ray Dienzo, general manager of the Nipomo Community Services District, said there will be a few growing pains.

Until July 10, Frontage Road between Grand Avenue and Tefft Street is closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Crews are replacing a 12-inch sewage main with an 18-inch one to upgrade the sewer system’s capacity.

“All of the sewage flows from Nipomo eventually go through this main," Dienzo said. "It is a pretty crucial part [of the community's infrastructure.”

Dienzo said the new sewage main will help make room for the community’s growing population. He said though the plan has been in place for years, it’s set to accommodate the incoming Dana Reserve project, which will add more than 1,200 new homes.

Johnson said he’s seen Nipomo adapt to new growth since he moved to the area.

“Growth is good for some people and growth is not good for others," Johnson said. "People like the small town feel, and it's changed so much. I've been here for 30 years now, and what a difference it is today.”

The work is divided into two phases. As the first phase wraps up, Dienzo said the district is focused on keeping the impact on residents as small as possible.

“We, the district, appreciate the patience of our community and understanding," he said. "We are trying to minimize the traffic as much as possible.”

Dienzo said the first phase is set to wrap up in August. More information on the project can be found on the Community Services District's website.