SLO organization helps raise awareness about domestic violence

October is a month organizations like, Lumina Alliance, focus on raising awareness about the impacts sexual assault and intimate partner violence has on survivors.

CEO of Lumina Alliance, Jennifer Adams, said their goal is to empower survivors.

“According to the CDC, almost half of the people in the United States have experienced some sort of abuse by an intimate partner," said Adams. "That is a public health crisis that needs our attention."

Since 1976, this San Luis Obispo nonprofit has opened its doors to survivors. To help survivors, the non profit has a 24/7 crisis response line, emergency and transitional housing, therapy, and prevention education. To expand their outreach, Lumina offers these services in both Spanish and English.

Christian Henry, People and Culture Director at Lumina Alliance, said one of their goals is to help as many people as they can.

“One of our big goals is to make sure that we're accessible for everyone, and that includes people that speak other languages," said Henry.

Adams told KSBY, that within the past year, the non profit has observed a 30% increase in calls to their crisis line.

“It’s probably a combination of both an increase in incidents, as well as an increase in awareness by the community that Lumina Alliance is here," said Adams.

This October, the non-profit will hold a fundraiser, Lumina Nights, at Dana Adobe in Nipomo. The event happens every year and has already sold out. The funds they raise at this event will go towards all of their services. If you or anyone you know is experiencing intimate partner violence, you can call the 24-hour crisis response line at (805) 545-8888.

For more information about Lumina Alliance and how you can access their services CLICK HERE.