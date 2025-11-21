South SLO County Womenade packs hundreds of Thanksgiving baskets for families in need

Thanksgiving is just around the corner and there are many organizations in the community busy helping families in need.

South SLO County Womenade held its 7th annual Thanksgiving basket assembly on Thursday.

The group's goal is to help families that are impacted by food insecurity and the loss of SNAP benefits.

This year, the organization identified 220 families in need.

"It's a wonderful way for our community to come together, and we all want to, you know, we've all had experiences of helping out in the past, but this is a great way for people, as you can see, coming together and making friends, catching up with old friends and being another community within a community and giving back," said Rosemary Cleaves, South SLO County Womenade.

They are not only providing them with the Thanksgiving fixings but they are also giving families everyday staples like flour, sugar, milk, rice, tortillas, and beans.

Each family gets four grocery bags filled with these items, plus a turkey.

