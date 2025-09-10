Girls in Aviation Day to take place at Oceano Airport next week

San Luis Obispo County will hold its inaugural Girls in Aviation Day at the Oceano Airport, joining the global initiative.

The event is free and will take place on September 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oceano Airport, located at 561 Air Park Drive.

"We have a lot of amazing women in our region that are in aviation," said Joe Goble, SLO County Airport Public Information Specialist. "So, to show women and the youth in general that aerospace and aviation careers are certainly within reach, here is something that we are super excited about and we're very passionate about as well."

Kids of all ages and the community are encouraged to explore career possibilities in the aviation and aerospace industries. Attendees can speak with commercial airline representatives, meet pilots and first responders, and get an up-close look at airplanes and helicopters. There will also be hands-on activities designed for elementary, middle and high school students.

There will also be food trucks, educational resources and scholarship opportunities.

"Events like Girls in Aviation Day bring our community together and open doors for young people to explore exciting and meaningful career paths," said Supervisor Jimmy Paulding. "This event is more than an introduction to aviation—it's a celebration of the talent, ambition, and creativity we have here in San Luis Obispo County."

To register and for more information, visit the Oceano Airport's website at oceanoairport.com.