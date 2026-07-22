Oceano sidewalk fixed after years of disrepair

For more than two years, Sylvia Martinez had been forced to ride her mobility scooter on Highway 1 because of a buckled sidewalk outside of her home at the Duna Vista Mobile Home Park. She called KSBY News in April to find out who was responsible for fixing it.

“I fought so hard to have this buckled up piece of sidewalk work that prevented us from walking on it," Martinez said. "Riding my scooter to the bus stop from here, it was a real hardship.”

Earlier this month, the sidewalk was finally repaired. Martinez and other residents celebrated with their own ribbon-cutting. Some residents say it’s thanks to Martinez speaking up.

“[Residents] are so happy that this was fixed but nobody wants to collaborate, doing this stuff," Stoliar said. "I don't know if they are shy or... who knows?” said Duna Vista resident Cristina Stoliar.

In April, a Caltrans spokesperson told KSBY News reporter Makayla Richardson that the property owner was responsible for repairs and that they had sent the owner a fix-it notice. The owner later requested a permit to repair the sidewalk.

Charles Varni is an Oceano resident who said he tried multiple times to reach out to the Duna Vista managers to fix the sidewalk.

“I think what happened was that ultimately, like I said, Caltrans decided they were responsible," Varni said. "They certainly recognize it as a health and safety problem. It's their responsibility to hold the property owner accountable for repairing it.”

No matter what influenced the change, Martinez said she’s grateful she can finally get to the bus stop without worrying about oncoming traffic.

“It's just wonderful," Martinez said. "I mean, I don't have to go on the highway, you know? So that keeps me safe.”

“I'm really, really grateful to KSBY to pick up a story like this," Varni said. "That is a little story, but kind of looms big.”

KSBY News reached out to the property owner for comment but has not heard back.