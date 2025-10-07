Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sentencing postponed in 2022 Oceano murder case

Angel Ramos-Ramirez
The man convicted of murdering another man in Oceano back in 2022 was back in court Tuesday.

With Angel Ramos-Ramirez’s attorney unable to be present, another attorney stepped in for the hearing. Sentencing, however, did not take place.

The 30-year-old has been in custody since shortly after the June 4 stabbing three years ago.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office reports Ramos-Ramirez and the victim, identified as Daniel Diaz, 20, of Oceano, got into an early-morning fight outside a home on the 2000 block of Ocean Street.

Authorities say RamosRamirez stabbed Diaz, who died from his injuries.

Witnesses at the scene provided a description of the suspect and his vehicle to authorities and Ramos-Ramirez was arrested later that day during a traffic stop in Santa Maria.

Court records show that during a jury trial last month, Ramos-Ramirez was found guilty of second-degree murder and other enhancements.

A new date of Nov. 18 was set for a trial setting conference in his case.

He remains in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

