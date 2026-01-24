Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityOrcutt

Actions

Student artists showcase work during community event in Orcutt

Orcutt School District Children's Art Showcase
Houston Tackett / KSBY News
Orcutt School District Children's Art Showcase
Posted

The Orcutt Children's Art Foundation (OCAF) hosted an event on Friday morning where local students showcased their talent and creativity.

Attendees boarded a school bus and visited a selection of campuses in the Orcutt Unified School District.

At each stop, students presented their artistic achievements, from the visual arts and theater to music and dance.

The showcase offered a first-hand look at the impact of arts education and the role it plays in student engagement, expression, and academic growth, according to OCAF officials.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community