2 people, 5 dogs rescued from Salinas Riverbed

Two people and multiple dogs were rescued from rising water in the Salinas Riverbed in Paso Robles on Wednesday afternoon.

Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services Battalion Chief Phil Magri tells KSBY that the two people and five dogs were trapped on an island and surrounded by moving water in the riverbed.

All were brought to shore safely with help from a rescue boat.

KSBY Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services assisted with a rescue in the Salinas Riverbed on Wednesday.

Magri says no injuries were reported and the people chose to walk away from the incident and did not require medical treatment.

The battalion chief says a drone was used to fly over the riverbed from Highway 46 to the 13th Street bridge, but it did not appear that anyone else was trapped or stranded.

He adds that water began moving through the Salinas Riverbed Wednesday morning as the Salinas Dam is now spilling over following the latest storm, and that the water is not currently safe to cross.