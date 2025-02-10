311 and Iration to perform at California Mid-State Fair

Rock band 311 has been added to the 2025 California Mid-State Fair lineup.

The band is scheduled to perform with special guest Iration on Friday, July 18 in the Chumash Grandstand Arena.

Tickets cost $90 and go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, on the fair's website. Tickets will also be available through Ticketmaster.

For more than 30 years, 311 has been known for its fusion of rock, reggae, funk, and hip-hop with hits including "Down," "Beautiful Disaster," "All Mixed Up," and "Amber."

The reggae group Iration, formed in Isla Vista, is known for songs such as "Time Bomb," "Falling," "Reelin," and "Hotting Up."

California Mid-State Fair Iration

The California Mid-State Fair takes place from July 16 through July 27 at the Paso Robles Event Center.

This is the second concert announcement for the 2025 fair. Country music artist Cody Johnson will perform on Saturday, July 19. That concert is already sold out.

The Country Rodeo Finals and Monster Truck Madness will round out the last two nights of the fair, July 26 and July 27 respectively.