96th annual Pioneer Day Parade draws in community members in Paso Robles

The 96th annual Pioneer Day Parade kicked off Saturday morning in Paso Robles.

The all-day event was packed with all kinds of family-friendly activities, including games, a children's pet contest, little cowboy and cowgirl contests, and much more.

According to this link, the parade lineup featured around 116 entries. The parade theme was Flags, Freedom, and Pioneer Spirit.

Organizers say the event is meant to bring a day of community friendship and it's also a celebration of Paso Robles' heritage.