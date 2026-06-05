A weekend of roping, fundraising and hope for cancer patients in Paso Robles

Some of California's top ropers are heading to Paso Robles this weekend for the Coast Classic Rope for Hope, a fundraiser benefiting local cancer patients through the nonprofit SabesWings.

The event was created by Jon Tracy and Kyle Davis, who said the cause is personal.

"My wife and I have three or four people in our lives right now that are going through cancer or have recently gotten through fighting cancer," Tracy said. "So it's pretty near and dear to our hearts."

SabesWings was founded after Brett and Kandace Saberhagen saw firsthand the financial and emotional challenges many families face during cancer treatment. The organization provides direct assistance to cancer patients of all ages and diagnoses.

"We've already raised $50,000 for this event, which exceeded our expectations," said co-founder Kandace Saberhagen. "Our goal is $200,000 because it allows us to continue providing grants throughout the year."

Last year alone, SabesWings distributed more than $832,000 to patients and families in need.

For Karen Borges, that support made a difficult journey a little easier. Borges was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021 and underwent about a year of treatment and surgeries.

"It's something you should be focused on getting better and not having to take care of the thousands of bills that seem to come in the middle of the time," Borges said. "For them to take that lift and take care of some of those bills, it's everything to me. It allowed me to focus on what I really needed to do, which was getting better."

Borges said events like Rope for Hope provide more than financial support.

"Providing hope to cancer survivors and patients is everything that they need," she said. "To have people in the community come in and say, 'We want to raise money and help this incredible nonprofit organization,' it gives me goosebumps."

The Coast Classic Rope for Hope features team roping and breakaway roping competitions, a Black Top Rodeo for kids, and a fundraiser dinner and concert Saturday evening.

"We wanted to have a format that included families," Davis said. "We brought in the best ropers in California to the Central Coast for the weekend, wanted to support SabesWings, and really have a fun premier event."

Coast Classic Rope for Hope lineup:

Friday:



2 p.m. - Breakaway - Round 1

Saturday:



8 a.m. - #10.5 Roping - Round 1

10:45 a.m. – Short Round

11:30 a.m. - Open Roping - Round 1

1:15 p.m. – Short Round

2 p.m. - Calcutta

Auction off 30 Total Competitors (10 Breakaway girls, 10 - #10.5 teams and 10 Open teams)

3 p.m. – Sabes Champs Round

Order of Events

#10.5 Breakaway Open

4:30 p.m. – Awards Presentation

Saturday fundraiser dinner at San Marcos Ranch:



6–7:30 p.m. – Cocktail Hour - Silent Auction - Sponsor Recognition

7:30 p.m. - Dinner & Live Auction

8:30-10 p.m. - Music

(Purchase tickets here)

If you or a loved one is in need of financial assistance for cancer treatment or other bills, reach out to SabesWings to apply using this link.

