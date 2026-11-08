Annual Garagiste Festival returns to Paso Robles

Community members had the opportunity to try hundreds of local wines at the Garagiste Festival.

Dozens of Paso Robles winemakers participated in the grand tasting, pouring over 200 wines. Organizers say there were also complimentary charcuterie plates and cheese.

Douglas Minnick, the co-founder of the festival, shared, "This is the place where you can come meet the winemakers personally, taste their wines in a comfortable, lively, no doubt, but not overcrowded experience and have a good time discovering new wines."

The annual festival has been voted the #1 wine festival in the country by USA Today.