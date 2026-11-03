Applause Children's Theater prepares for youth production of Cinderella

The Applause Children’s Theater in Paso Robles is preparing for its opening night of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella on November 12.

The advanced production will feature performances by youth actors ages 10 and older and is the theater’s first time putting on Cinderella.

"The costumes are fantastic, just everything, the singing, the staging, the sets and props, they're just beautiful,” said director Vicki Mullin.

Mullin says that all kids who audition for performances are given a spot in the production, incentivizing more children to try their hand at theater.

Opening night is November 12 at 7 p.m. at the Christian Life Center in Paso Robles, with three more performances throughout the weekend.

Tickets are on sale on the Applause Children’s Theater website.