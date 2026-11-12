Applause Children’s Theater to present ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical’

Applause Children’s Theater will present “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical” on Nov. 20 and 21.

The production follows the Herdmans, six unruly children who show up at church looking for free snacks and unexpectedly land roles in the Christmas pageant. Through the experience, they learn the true meaning of Christmas.

The musical, based on the best-selling book and play “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” by Barbara Robinson, features songs including “The Horrible Herdmans,” “Take My Lunch” and “Die Harod Die.”

With support from the SLO CTE Foundation, ACT is offering discounted admission for adults and children.

Performances are scheduled for Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 21 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.