Paso Robles hotel says goodbye to its head housekeeper after 65 years of dedicated work

Family and staff at the Best Western Plus Black Oak hotel in Paso Robles celebrated their head housekeeper on Thursday as she enters retirement at 90 years old.

Ramona Hernandez started working at the hotel 65 years ago after she was recruited by the owner's father.

The current owners of Best Western Plus Black Oak are Matt and Michelle Masia, but Ramona has worked under many generations of the family.

The owners describe her as "the heart and soul" of the business, and say she "makes a really hard job look very easy."

Michelle Masia says, "Ramona is an inspiration. She's influenced so many people over the years."

Since she was there for many decades, Ramona's children were even raised at the hotel, and her daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren say they feel connected to the hotel.

As for retirement, Ramona says, “I'm going to take it easy for a while," but she made it clear that she wants to stay busy and not sit idle.