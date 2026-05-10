Breaking News: Fire crews battling brush fire in Paso Robles

A car fire has spread to brush in the Paso Robles area.

According to fire officials the blaze broke out just before 1 p.m. on Sunday on the 8000 block of Chimney Rock Road.

Flames from the car fire spread to nearby brush and has burned nearly 10 acres. Fire officials say it could have a potential to grow to 30 acres.

Fire crews are closing a portion of Chimney Rock Road as they attack the flames from the ground and the air.

We will update this story as more information comes into our KSBY newsroom.