Breast cancer survivor and winery owner hosts benefit in Paso Robles

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month Calcareous Vineyard hosted "Yoga and Brunch for a Cure" on Saturday.

The winery that has been in Paso Robles for nearly 25 years partnered with Cancer Support Community SLO and a local yoga center to host a yoga class at their winery.

Hundreds of dollars was raised in ticket sales and Calcareous Vineyard matched dollar-for-dollar donating directly to the nonprofit Cancer Support Community.

Dana Brown who has owned the winery is a breast cancer survivor and in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month a portion of their sales for their Vin Gris will also be donated to the cancer center.

She told KSBY they plan to hold a breast cancer benefit some time in February.

