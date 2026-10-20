CAL FIRE C-130H airtanker added to Paso Robles Air Attack Base

CAL FIRE will have a new airtanker at their Paso Robles Air Attack Base in San Luis Obispo County starting this week.

The Lockheed C-130H Hercules airtanker has a specialized Retardant Delivery System and it can carry and deliver up to 4,000 gallons of fire retardant in a single load.

Fire officials say that load is three times larger than CAL FIRE's S-2T airtankers.

"We’re excited to welcome the C130 to San Luis Obispo County and strengthen our aerial firefighting capabilities both locally and across the state,” said Unit Chief John Owens.

The C-130H is designed to help aggressively attack fires as soon as they break out. While it will be stationed in Paso Robles, the aircraft will be available to fight fires across California as needed.