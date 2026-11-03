California Mid-State Fair 2027 theme announcement

On Monday the California Mid-State Fair announced its theme for 2027: “Hay Days of Summer.”

California Mid-State Fair

Fair officials say the theme celebrates the agricultural roots of the Central Coast and the farmers, ranchers, growers and families who continue those traditions.

The 2027 fair will feature livestock, exhibits, themed days, fair food, carnival rides and entertainment.

The fair kicks off July 14 at the Paso Robles Event Center and runs through July 25.

The announcement comes after more than 430,000 people attended this year’s fair, up 12% from 2025.

The 2027 fair’s tagline is “Good Times, Grown Here!”