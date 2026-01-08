California Mid-State Fair announces first-ever pre-fair concert with country music star

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chris Stapleton performs "Blue Ain't Your Color" during the 60th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Frisco, Texas.
Country music star Chris Stapleton is coming to Paso Robles for a special concert one night before the California Mid-State Fair kicks off.

The pre-fair concert will take place at the Paso Robles Event Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

Molly Tuttle will open the show.

Tickets range in price from $90 to $260 and will go on sale at MidStateFair.com on Friday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m.

Stapleton has won multiple Grammys, Country Music Awards, and Academy of Country Music Awards and is nominated for four additional Grammys this year. He is known for songs such as “Tennessee Whiskey,” “Starting Over,” “You Should Probably Leave,” “Parachute,” and others.

This is the first time in the fair’s history that a pre-fair concert has been held.

People who don’t have tickets to the concert but would still like to listen to the show from the fairgrounds will be able to pay a $10 admission fee.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the California Mid-State Fair, which will take place from July 15-26.

