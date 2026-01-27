California Mid-State Fair announces its 2026 theme

On Tuesday The California Mid-State Fair announced its celebrating a major milestone in 2026 with its official Fair theme: Back to the 80’s!

The theme marks the Fair’s 80th anniversary, honoring eight decades of agriculture, entertainment, creativity, and community on the Central Coast.

Each year’s theme helps shape the overall Fair experience, influencing everything from decor to things happening at the fair.

Fair officials say in 2026, Fairgoers can expect an atmosphere inspired by the 1980s celebrating the music, fashion, and pop culture.

“Celebrating 80 years is a meaningful moment for the California Mid-State Fair, and Back to the 80’s gives us a fun and engaging way to honor our past while looking ahead,” said Colleen Bojorquez, Chief Executive Officer. “This theme invites our community to get creative, have fun, and be part of a shared celebration that reflects the spirit of the Fair.”

The 2026 California Mid-State Fair will take place from July 15-26 at the Paso Robles Event Center.