California Mid-State Fair makes first concert announcement of 2024

Posted at 11:21 AM, Feb 05, 2024
The California Mid-State Fair announced Monday that Zac Brown Band is scheduled to perform at the fair this summer.

The show will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 21. There will be no opening act.

Tickets range in price from $50 to $160 and will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at MidStateFair.com.

The Zac Brown Band is a multi-Grammy-winning Southern rock group best known for songs such as "Chicken Fried," "Whatever It Is," and "Free."

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair will take place from July 17 to July 28 at the Paso Robles Event Center.

