California Mid-State Fair nominated for award by the Academy of Country Music

The California Mid-State Fair has been nominated for Fair or Rodeo of the Year by the Academy of Country Music as part of its 61st annual awards.

The popular annual fair has built a strong reputation for its live music, drawing thousands of fans each summer.

From major performances at the Chumash Grandstand Arena to six free stages across the grounds, music remains as the big part of the fair experience.

This year, the fair joins a competitive list of nominees, including the Calgary Stampede, Cheyenne Frontier Days, Florida Strawberry Festival, and the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

Fair CEO Colleen Bojorquez says the recognition reflects the community’s passion for live entertainment.

This year’s lineup features country music stars like Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, and Eric Church, along with Old Dominion and Treaty Oak Revival.

Winners will be announced next month during the ACM Awards.

The California Mid-State Fair returns July 15th through the July 26th, celebrating its 80th anniversary with a “Back to the ‘80s” theme.