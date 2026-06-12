California Mid-State Fair to debut ‘Kindness Corner’ on Kids Day

Families visiting the California Mid-State Fair’s Kids Day this year will have a new place to relax and recharge: the Kindness Corner.

Located inside the Flower Building, the new space offers a calm, family-friendly environment where children and parents can take a break from the hustle and bustle of the fair. The Kindness Corner was inspired by a “Fair Proposal” from 2025 Miss California Mid-State Fair Queen Skye Davis as part of her participation in the Miss California Mid-State Fair Scholarship Pageant, which challenges contestants to design ideas that enhance the Fair experience.

“I wanted to create a space where children and families could slow down, recharge, and feel supported during their Fair visit,” Davis said. “It’s exciting to see this idea come to life and provide a place where guests can enjoy a moment of calm during a busy day at the Fair.”

Courtney Lucas, Director of the Miss California Mid-State Fair Scholarship Pageant, said Davis’ vision embodies the spirit of the program.

“One of the most rewarding aspects of the Scholarship Pageant is seeing contestants develop ideas that can positively impact Fair guests,” Lucas said. “Skye recognized an opportunity to create a welcoming space for families, and we’re excited to see her vision brought to life.”

Kids Day at the Fair

Kids Day takes place on Friday, July 24, and is one of the most popular family-focused days at the Fair. Children 12 and under enjoy free admission, allowing families to explore exhibits, livestock, carnival rides, games, live entertainment and special activities. The Kindness Corner adds an extra resource for parents looking to balance fun with downtime.

About the Pageant

The Miss California Mid-State Fair Scholarship Pageant offers young women scholarship opportunities, leadership growth, and community engagement. Contestants compete in categories including interview, talent, evening gown, final question and Fair Proposal. This year’s pageant will be held Wednesday, July 15, at 6 p.m. on the 805 Frontier Stage at the south end of the fairgrounds.

The California Mid-State Fair runs July 15–26, 2026, with this year’s theme, “Back to the ’80s.” Click here for tickets, schedules and full event details.

