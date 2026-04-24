California Mille 1000-mile classic car rally departs from Paso Robles

Drivers in the California Mille classic car rally departed from Paso Robles Thursday morning as part of their 1000-mile journey across the state.

A plethora of classic cars parked outside the Allegretto Vineyard Resort before the vehicle send-off at 9:00 a.m.

Originally founded in 1991, the California Mille derives from the legendary Mille Miglia rally; an Italian endurance race that ran from 1927-1957. To stay rooted in the rally's history, tourers are required to drive era-appropriate vehicles.

The California rendition of the iconic event began on April 19th in Silicon Valley, before venturing south on the state’s most iconic routes and coastal highways.

Included in the Paso Robles stop was a public auction of a Gordon Murray Automotive T.50, with a portion of the proceeds supporting the California Highway Patrol 11-99 Foundation and the McPherson College Automotive Restoration Program.

“A lot of friends come out here to do the same rally every year. And this is our second time doing it with this car and [we] totally enjoy it. Totally enjoy it.” said attendee Don Ferrari. “They're all car people, you know? And car people like to talk about cars, and we're all part of the same family."

After leaving Paso Robles, members of the approximately 80-car rally will continue their journey, ending the five-day trip Thursday night in Santa Barbara.

