Central Coast restaurants earn Michelin recognition

The Central Coast is once again in the national culinary spotlight.

From wine country in Paso Robles to the coastal communities of Santa Barbara and Montecito, the region continues to attract attention from food lovers.

The Michelin Guide has announced its latest California selections, recognizing several Central Coast restaurants for their outstanding dining experiences.

Bell's in Los Alamos, Caruso's in Montecito, Six Test Kitchen in Paso Robles and The Restaurant at JUSTIN in Paso Robles all retained their One Michelin Star, continuing their status among California's top restaurants.

The biggest local news comes from Santa Barbara, where Silvers Omakase earned its first-ever Michelin Star, marking a major milestone for the city's growing dining scene.

Michelin Stars are among the most prestigious awards in the culinary world, recognizing restaurants for the quality, creativity and consistency of their food.