Chris Stapleton's California Mid-State Fair pre-concert sells out in under 30 minutes

Country music star Chris Stapleton will perform a special pre-fair concert for the California Mid-State Fair this summer to a sold-out crowd.

Tickets for the July 14 concert went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and sold out in less than 30 minutes, a fair spokesperson confirmed to KSBY News.

Tickets ranged in price from $90 to $260 and were quickly popping up on other resale sites, in some cases well above the regular purchase price.

The fair is warning people about third-party ticket purchases, as the fair is unable to verify the validity of those tickets, stating, “there is no guarantee the tickets will be honored at the gate.”

Stapleton has won multiple Grammys, Country Music Awards, and Academy of Country Music Awards and is nominated for four additional Grammys this year. He is known for songs such as “Tennessee Whiskey,” “Starting Over,” “You Should Probably Leave,” “Parachute,” and others.

This is the first time in the fair’s history that a pre-fair concert has been held.

Molly Tuttle will open the show.

People who don’t have tickets to the concert but would still like to listen to the show from the fairgrounds will be able to pay a $10 admission fee.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the California Mid-State Fair, which will take place from July 15-26.