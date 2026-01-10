Community members fufill birthday wish for a local boy

A boy in Paso Robles celebrated his 13th birthday on Jan. 9, and his only birthday wish was to pet dogs.

Community members gathered with their dogs at Downtown City Park in Paso Robles during the afternoon, after Megan Brady, the boy's mother, requested it through Nextdoor.

The post quickly gained over a hundred likes and comments from community members eager to make his birthday special.

Quinn, who is on the autism spectrum, was first inspired by a video of someone celebrating their birthday by petting dogs.