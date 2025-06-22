Community members honor Juneteenth with 4th annual Jubilee in Paso Robles

The Juneteenth Jubilee returned to Paso Robles Downtown City Park on Saturday after taking a break last year.

“We want all young black children to cherish their culture, and this was a way for me to show Paso blacks," said event organizer Juanetta Perkins. "The integrity and the fact that they're here in this town. We've been around for a long time.”

The event returned to Paso Robles for the 4th year, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

June 19th, 1865 marks the date that enslaved people in Texas learned they were free, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

Paso Robles celebrated with speakers, food, music, and a black hall of fame that highlighted people in the local community.

“Five years ago, I felt like the black citizens in Paso were silent or undercover, and I just wanted to bring us out and say, 'Hey, there's multicultural [people in] Paso. There's not just one culture here. There's several cultures,'” she said.

Perkins told KSBY that the event would not be a reality without hard work and donations from the community, adding that she hopes for more help from the city in the future.

“If it means that it has to come out of our pockets or that we’re out getting sponsorships, you will see us in the Downtown [City] Park for forever, because this is our day,” said an event organizer during a speech.

“If we stop making a fuss, then things get buried, and history is doomed to repeat itself. So we need to keep it in the forefront,” said attendee Georgina Fourl.

Organizers say they plan to continue the event for years to come.