Community mourns longtime Paso Robles leader Norma Moye

The Paso Robles community is mourning the death of longtime leader Norma Moye.

According to the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association, Moye passed away at the age of 92 on Monday, December 15.

Moye was a founding member of the association and served as its executive director from 1992 until her passing.

Moye is credited with founding the Vine Street Victorian Showcase, the downtown tree lighting at City Park, the olive and lavender festivals, and other events.

She also received many honors over the years, including being named Pioneer Day Queen in 2013, 2018 Citizen of the Year by the Hispanic Business Association, and additional accolades from the County of San Luis Obispo and the California State Assembly.

KSBY

In 2022, an alley in downtown Paso Robles was renamed “Norma’s Alley” and a custom archway was erected in her honor.

“Norma Moye was truly the matriarch of Paso Robles,” Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association Board President Jeffry Wiesinger said in a statement. “Her life of public service touched every corner of our community. She built a downtown from the ground up that is now a thriving center for shopping, dining, entertainment, and celebration. People will remember Norma’s name and her contributions for generations, as the heart and soul of what makes Paso Robles special.”

