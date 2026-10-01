Community workshop planned for Highway 101 and State Route 46 project

Drivers who regularly use the US 101 northbound off-ramp to SR 46 East in Paso Robles could see changes coming to the interchange.

SLOCOG and Caltrans are holding a community workshop Thursday, October 8, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 600 Nickerson Drive in Paso Robles.

The project is focused on improving storage capacity on the northbound off-ramp, where seasonal and weekend traffic can cause backups onto US 101 through lanes.

Officials say some drivers have also been using the shoulder as an extra lane when congestion builds.

Four alternatives have been developed for the project. Three would widen the off-ramp and the Route 101/46 connector bridge to increase traffic flow.

The workshop is designed to give the public an chance to review the project's status and upcoming milestones.