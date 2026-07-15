Construction picks up again on busy Paso Robles roadway

Phase 2 of the busy Creston Road Corridor Improvements project has begun. And, while the phase may seem like an inconvenience to some, the City says the pros far outweigh the cons.

If you’ve driven down Creston Road recently, you’ve likely seen or heard construction going on or noticed a little bit more traffic. That’s because Phase 2 of the city’s nearly $18 million project to repair and bring one of Paso’s oldest and most heavily traveled roadways up to speed got underway Monday.

“It’s well overdue,” said longtime Paso Robles resident Nick Sherwin. “The road for major maintenance, like they're doing now, has not been done in 50 years. Since or over since they laid the road.”

This phase of the project runs from Orchard Drive to Niblick Road, and only Rolling Hills Road is fully closed but still accessible to nearby businesses and residents.

“Everybody's wanted this to happen for years, and now that it's here, we're just asking for a little patience on the part of everybody traveling through this area.,” said City of Paso Robles management analyst Jenn Starnes. “Avoid it if you can. Creston Road is not expected to close at any time, but there will be lane shifts, and adjustments and closures of a certain lane or two along the way between Melody and Niblick.”

The first phase of the Creston Road Corridor Improvements project wrapped up in 2025 and included new traffic light signals and the re-surfacing and repair of the entire roadway from South River Road to Orchard Drive.

This time around, the improvements continue and include major infrastructure upgrades, like replacing aging underground utilities, paving and a brand new roundabout.

“It's new to our community, so are several roundabouts – there’s two on my way home,” said Sherwin. “People are learning to deal with it, but when you put it on a major construction like this, I think we're asking for a big learning curve.”

While several signs were visible near construction, and the project is a major community-driven one, some residents say the project has been a major inconvenience, and people can understand why.

“For the people that live on that street, it’s probably difficult to get around and having to go the other way,” Paso Robles resident Brett Collins said. “For me, personally, it doesn't really impede my way over, I just take the other way.”

The entire project is set to wrap up in the fall of 2028.

