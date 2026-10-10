Country music star Jason Aldean headlines Paso Robles cancer fundraiser weekend

Country music superstar Jason Aldean is bringing more than just a concert to Paso Robles this weekend.

Aldean is taking a break from his tour to perform at the sixth annual SabesWings "Strike Out Cancer" Gala on Saturday, October 10 at Rava Wines. The event raises money to help cancer patients and families struggling with the financial burdens that often come with treatment.

The weekend fundraiser, founded by World Series MVP pitcher Bret Saberhagen and his wife Kandace, has become one of the Central Coast's largest charitable events. Organizers say this event usually raises more than one million dollars.

Aldean won't just be taking the stage. He's also set to tee off Sunday, October 11 in the SabesWings celebrity golf tournament at Hunter Ranch Golf Course in Paso Robles. The celebrity golf tournament set for 10 a.m. Sunday

The two-day event will feature a star-studded lineup of athletes, musicians and entertainers, including singer-songwriter Colt Ford, former NFL quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien, four-time World Series champion Mike Timlin, and former supermodel Kim Alexis.

SabesWings says proceeds from the weekend support cancer patients facing what organizers call "medical financial toxicity," helping families cover everyday living expenses while undergoing treatment.