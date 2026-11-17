Paving work begins Monday, Nov. 16, along Creston Road as Phase 2 of the Creston Road Corridor Improvements Project moves forward.

Crews will remove and replace pavement from near Niblick Road toward Melody Drive. The work is expected to take about two weeks, weather permitting.

Drivers should expect daytime lane shifts and traffic cones around active work areas.

Waterline construction is also continuing near Rolling Hills Road, with about 80% expected to be finished by the end of November.

The multiyear Creston Road project is replacing aging underground utilities and improving roadway conditions, pedestrian access, bicycle facilities and traffic safety.

Phase 1, from South River Road to Orchard Drive, began in late 2023 and was completed in 2025. Phase 2 began July 13, 2026, and extends from Orchard Drive to Niblick Road. Work includes utility improvements, pavement replacement, accessibility upgrades, fiber conduit and a new roundabout at Rolling Hills Road.

The $17.8 million Phase 2 project includes a $3 million state allocation secured with support from State Sen. John Laird, $2 million from voter-approved Measure J-20 and funding from voter-approved Measure I-24.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down, allow extra travel time and follow posted signs and directions from construction crews. Schedules may change because of weather or other unforeseen conditions.