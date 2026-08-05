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Cuesta College celebrates opening of new Instructional Building

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KSBY
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Cuesta College officially celebrated the opening of its new North County Campus Instructional Building on Wednesday, August 5 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

College leaders, community members, elected officials, and project partners gathered at the Paso Robles campus to mark the completion of the Measure L-funded facility, which features flexible classrooms, technical laboratories, and outdoor instructional space designed to support hands-on learning.

Following the ribbon cutting, attendees toured the new facility, which will begin serving students this fall with programs including a Commercial Driver's License simulator, soil science laboratory instruction, blacksmithing, kinesiology movement, and Emeritus yoga.

The Instructional Building is one of several projects funded through the voter-approved $275 million Measure L bond, which has supported campus improvements and modernization projects throughout the San Luis Obispo County Community College District since its approval in 2014.

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