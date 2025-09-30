Current phase of Hwy 46 East widening project expected to be completed by next summer

Caltrans provided an update on the ongoing Highway 46 East widening project in the Cholame area.

Currently, there is major work underway on the Cholame Creek Bridges, which are nearing completion, Caltrans reported. Significant traffic changes are expected in Spring 2026, when the bridges open to motorists.

This work is part of a long-term effort to widen Highway 46 from west of Davis Road to west of Antelope Road and improve traffic flow. The new bridges will connect to the recently completed Highway 46 East/State Route 41 interchange.

The current phase of the project is expected to be completed by Summer 2026.

Caltrans began widening the Highway 46 East corridor near Paso Robles in 2008. The next phase will focus on the Antelope Grade section, with construction anticipated to begin in Spring 2027.

For ongoing updates, follow Caltrans on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

