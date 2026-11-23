As colder temperatures move into North County, the ECHO warming center in Paso Robles is opening its doors to people who need a warm place to stay.

The center, located at 1134 Black Oak Drive, opens when National Weather Service forecasts show at least a 50% chance of rain or when temperatures are expected to drop below 38 degrees.

ECHO is also asking for donations to help people using the warming center. Items currently needed include hand warmers, gloves, new underwear, and socks.

Anyone who would like to donate can drop off items at the front of the building.

For more information about the warming center or how to help, call ECHO at (805) 462-3663 or click here.