Downtown Paso Robles gets a 'Gift of Light'

The holiday lights aren’t the only things that will soon be glowing in Downtown City Park. Sensorio is bringing three illuminated art pieces to the heart of Paso Robles, and unlike the holiday decorations, these lights are expected to stay on display year-round.

“Oh, I love art in public spaces!” said Atascadero resident Earl Fuchs.

Right in the heart of Downtown Paso Robles, something new is taking shape.

Three illuminated geometric sculptures by artist duo HYBYCOZO have been installed in City Park as part of Sensorio’s “Gift of Light.”

“I think this installation adds an opportunity for people to experience public art that’s free, that’s accessible to everyone in the public,” said City of Paso Robles recreation program coordinator Wyatt Lund. “Any visitor or resident of Paso Robles is able to experience some of this high-quality artwork firsthand right here in the park.”

The roughly six-foot-tall sculptures will sit between the Carnegie Library and 12th Street, casting intricate patterns of light across the surrounding walkways.

The lights can also change colors, allowing the display to take on a different look throughout the year.

While the sculptures aren’t lit up quite yet, KSBY caught several people checking out the park’s new art Tuesday.

“You’ll notice these [hanging lights] in the trees, but I’m sure this will add just a little accent,” said Fuchs.

It’s a little piece of Sensorio brought downtown.

The attraction opened in 2019 with its Field of Light and has since grown into a 35-acre destination known for illuminated art installations.

The sculptures were created by HYBYCOZO, whose work is already featured at Sensorio.

“I think it’s an opportunity for them to give back to the city of Paso Robles. This community has been great and supportive of their main attraction out on [Highway] 46, and I think that they just wanted to offer something that’s for the community that’s right here in the heart of Paso Robles,” said Lund.

Sensorio is covering the installation and maintenance of the sculptures under an agreement running through 2029, with the possibility of extending it.

Crews are also installing the city’s annual holiday lights, so visitors will soon see two displays illuminating downtown, one for the holidays and another designed to shine year-round.

“I think anything that connects people that is positive is a good thing to have,” said Paso Robles resident Maurice Hall.

The city says a ribbon-cutting for the “Gift of Light” will take place on Nov. 17 at 4:45 p.m.