Dozens gather for Charlie Kirk remembrance event in Paso Robles

In the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination, remembrance events have been held throughout the country to honor his life and legacy.

On Saturday morning, dozens of people came together at Downtown City Park in Paso Robles to pay tribute to the conservative activist.

Community members listened to speeches and took part in songs and prayers from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

The San Luis Obispo County Republican Party organized the event, aiming to honor Kirk and condemn political violence.

"We don't need this in our country. It's just devastating, I was very upset when I saw. We should all have a right of free speech, and we don't need to get shot just because we have different opinions," said Paso Robles resident Darla Stephenson.

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed on Wednesday while speaking at an event on the Utah Valley University campus.

The suspected gunman has been identified as Tyler Robinson, 22. As of Saturday night, officials say he is being held without bail in a Utah jail on several charges.