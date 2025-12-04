Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Driver arrested after fatal crash on Highway 46 in Paso Robles

A driver was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter after a fatal crash on Highway 46 early Thursday morning.

It happened at about 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Golden Hill Road and Highway 46.

According to the Paso Robles Police Department, a 63-year-old Paso Robles man traveling westbound was stopped at a red light. His Lexus was struck from behind by a box truck that failed to slow down.

The driver of the Lexus was killed.

The driver of the box truck, identified as 25-year-old Gean Marco HuamanCastro of Bakersfield, was arrested.

Police say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, but their investigation is ongoing.

