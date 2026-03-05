Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Driver takes off after crashing into Paso Robles liquor store, owner says

Paso Robles liquor store crash.jpg
A van crashed into a Paso Robles liquor store Thusrday, March 5, 2026
Paso Robles liquor store crash.jpg
A Paso Robles liquor store remains open after a driver crashed into it Thursday morning.

Chad Makhlouf, the owner of Appy's Liquor Store on the 2800 block of Spring Street, tells KSBY he was inside the store when it happened.

Store surveillance video shows the driver appearing to attempt to park before accelerating into the wall, missing a woman who was walking on the sidewalk just seconds before.

Makhlouf says he ran outside and took a picture of the license plate as the driver was taking off.

Paso liquor store crash 2.jpg
A damaged exterior wall at Appy's Liquor Store on Spring Street in Paso Robles

He says he called the insurance company and plans to repair the damage, adding that the driver was found by police.

KSBY reached out to the Paso Robles police and fire departments but has not yet heard back.

