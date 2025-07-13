Drivers to encounter delays on Creston Road as paving project gets underway

For some drivers in Paso Robles, Creston Road is difficult to avoid.

“It's one of the main roads into town," said Paso Robles resident Margaret DamMikkelson. "I know that when my kids were younger, having to get them across town, there's only two ways: Niblick and 13th Street.”

The street is well-known for being rough on drivers and their cars.

“Even the kids like to go over Creston Road because it's kind of like a little mini roller coaster. They [say] 'go fast, mom', and we hit the bumps," said Paso Robles resident Dalanie Villa. "It is a little rough, really hard on the vehicles. I've actually gotten a flat tire myself.”

On Wednesday, a long-awaited paving project is set to begin on Creston Road.

Repaving is the the most recent change coming to Creston Road. Crews have already installed fiber conduits, repaired underground water and sewer systems, updated curb ramps and put in sidewalks.

The paving is a part of the larger Creston Road Corridor Project, which has been in development since 2016.

The city's goal is to update Creston Road from Niblick to South River Road.

According to a press release from the City of Paso Robles, crews are already working on side street paving and edge grindings. Teams will be back out on Monday to continue installing a traffic signal at Walnut Drive and Bolen Drive.

“I'm really cautious when I go through there, because there are people that use the crosswalk, and I see people just going right through the crosswalk when there's somebody trying to cross. So for safety, that's a good idea,” said DamMikkelsen.

Final striping for the road is scheduled for the week of August 11.

Some people say they are not looking forward to the delays, but the updates to the road make them worth it.

“There isn't a whole lot of areas right now for us to walk safely, and to remain safe, especially with the little ones. So I think it's definitely a great improvement for the area," Villa said.

The city is asking the public to allocate more time for their commutes until the project wraps up.

Officials say drivers should also keep an eye out for traffic control measures, such as signs, lights, and workers who are in the road.