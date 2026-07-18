Driving to the California Mid-State Fair? You have parking options

The crowds are pouring into the fairgrounds, and it doesn’t take long for the parking lots to fill up right along with them. But, even if every space is taken, don’t turn around just yet; there are still other ways to get to the fair.

Parking at major events like the California Mid-State Fair can be tricky, but in Paso Robles, your options aren’t limited.

One route to take is the free fair shuttle.

“Actually, we weren’t aware of that until you just let us know!” said Visalia resident Demi Engstrom.

SLO Safe Ride provides the shuttle service for the fair and runs like clockwork, transporting thousands of people in just the first two days.

“We’ve transported about 8,500 people on the two days between the three stops that we currently have, which is the Lowe’s out on Golden Hill, Albertsons off of Niblick, and we also service the local library down on 10th and Spring Street,” said Todd Steeb, SLO Safe Ride Operations Supervisor.

The air-conditioned shuttles are free, drop you off right in front of the fair and are running anytime the fair is open. There may also be extra entertainment on board.

“The driver gave us all the information, and he had some cute little funny things that he said, and started our day good!” said shuttle rider Connie Jessee.

All eight motor coaches lower in the front, so wheelchairs and strollers are easy to get on and off, and the front rows are reserved for ADA folks.

But there are a few things to be aware of before hopping aboard, especially when leaving the fair.

“When you come out of the fair at the end of the night and you bought that $20 ice cream or that cinnamon roll, it can’t go on the bus on the way back,” Steeb said.

Water, however, is allowed.

But if free isn’t your thing and you prefer having your car waiting for you after the fair, there’s also the convenience of parking right across the street from the fairgrounds.

Monique Lopez/KSBY News Screenshot

“Our main concern was being able to find the car afterward, and, with the sign over there for the main event center, we thought this was going to be the best spot,” said Engstrom.

The main parking is $30, cash only, and may fill up fast.

“My first day was Chris Stapleton, it was extremely busy,” lot attendant Mason Weiseberg said. “I would say there was about 1,000 people lined up.”

And if the lot does fill, some nearby residents say they’ll let you park in their yard for the same price.

The SLO Safe Ride shuttles run from 4 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday and from noon to midnight Friday through Sunday.

