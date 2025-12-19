Elementary school robotics team advances to championships

Two teams from Georgia Brown Dual Immersion School’s robotics program recently competed in the Santa Maria Winter Wonderland Robotics Open, bringing home four top awards. The fourth-grade team now advances to the Southern California State Championships at UC Irvine in March, having won the Overall Teamwork Champion, Robot Skills Champion, and the Design Award with their robot, “Lobster.”

The junior high team took home the Innovation Award and achieved the highest score among all 46 teams.

The elementary school team is now working to raise $2,000 to cover state entry fees, travel costs, and upgraded pneumatic kits to stay competitive.