Families learn about emergency safety at annual SafetyFest

The 5th annual SafetyFest returned to Paso Robles on Saturday. PasoSafe partnered with several local agencies to make the event happen.

Community members were able to meet with local officers and firefighters in Downtown City Park, where they learned how to stay safe during emergencies like wildfires and earthquakes.

Additionally, organizers say there were hands-on demonstrations, interactive exhibitons, and kids' activities. Kids had the opportunity to look at fire engines and K-9 demonstrations.

Officials say the proceeds from the event support the Paso Robles Community Emergency Response Team.