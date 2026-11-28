Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services contained a fire at Trinity Lutheran School on Saturday morning.

At approximately 11:01 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, the fire agency responded to a report of a smoke check at 940 Creston Road in Paso Robles.

After additional calls, the smoke check report was upgraded to a full structure fire. Officials say a Paso Robles Police Officer smelled smoke in the area and opened security gates, where firefighters found a classroom full of smoke and an activated sprinkler system.

After firefighters conducted a quick search, the fire was limited to one classroom, and there was water damage in another.

19 firefighters responded to the report from local fire agencies.

Officials with Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services say the fire is under investigation