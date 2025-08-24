Fire crews respond to lithium battery fire inside Paso Robles home

Fire crews responded to a lithium battery fire inside of a Paso Robles home Sunday morning, according to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Officials say units responded to the fire at 1085 Ladera Lane around 10:15 a.m.

The agency reports that lithium batteries had caught on fire inside the home's garage.

Crews were reportedly able to remove the battery storage and isolate the hazard from the home.

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department Photos posted by the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department Sunday morning show the area where the lithium batteries caught on fire inside of a Paso Robles home.

At 11:04 a.m., fire officials posted on X that fire and hazmat units would remain at the scene to ensure that the batteries were fully extinguished.

No injuries were reported.