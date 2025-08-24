Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityPaso Robles

Actions

Fire crews respond to lithium battery fire inside Paso Robles home

battery fire edited.jpg
San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
battery fire edited.jpg
Posted

Fire crews responded to a lithium battery fire inside of a Paso Robles home Sunday morning, according to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Officials say units responded to the fire at 1085 Ladera Lane around 10:15 a.m.

The agency reports that lithium batteries had caught on fire inside the home's garage.

Crews were reportedly able to remove the battery storage and isolate the hazard from the home.

battery fire 1.jpg
Photos posted by the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department Sunday morning show the area where the lithium batteries caught on fire inside of a Paso Robles home.

At 11:04 a.m., fire officials posted on X that fire and hazmat units would remain at the scene to ensure that the batteries were fully extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community