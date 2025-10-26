Firestone Walker Brewing unveils new CO2 recovery system in Paso Robles

Firestone Walker Brewing Company unveiled its brand-new state-of-the-art CO2 recovery system during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, October 24, at the brewery's Paso Robles location.

Firestone officials say this new addition marks the latest milestone in the brewery's ongoing "Brew for Tomorrow" sustainability initiative.

Nick Firestone is the CEO of Firestone Walker Brewing Company, shares, "When we think about sustainability, it's about the act of enduring. And we've been here for 30 years. I hope my kids are working here at the brewery. And CO2 recovery is just one step in that long process of enduring,"

The brewery says the recovery system will save 4 million pounds of carbon emissions each year.