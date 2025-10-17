Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityPaso Robles

Actions

Four arrested in Paso Robles Ulta Beauty theft linked to international crime ring

Ulta-Diversity Plan
Nam Y. Huh/AP
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Ulta-Diversity Plan
Posted

Four men were arrested on Thursday after a theft at Ulta Beauty in Paso Robles.

Police say over $1,000 in merchandise was stolen before the suspects took off.

With help from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, officers quickly located the suspects' vehicle and recovered the stolen items.

The suspects John Steven, Milton Pericoruiz, Christian Duvanpardotirado, and Maicol Fabian Pavon all in their 20's and from the Los Angeles area, are believed to be part of a South American retail theft ring.

They were booked at San Luis Obispo County Jail on burglary and conspiracy charges.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community