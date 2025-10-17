Four arrested in Paso Robles Ulta Beauty theft linked to international crime ring

Four men were arrested on Thursday after a theft at Ulta Beauty in Paso Robles.

Police say over $1,000 in merchandise was stolen before the suspects took off.

With help from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, officers quickly located the suspects' vehicle and recovered the stolen items.

The suspects John Steven, Milton Pericoruiz, Christian Duvanpardotirado, and Maicol Fabian Pavon all in their 20's and from the Los Angeles area, are believed to be part of a South American retail theft ring.

They were booked at San Luis Obispo County Jail on burglary and conspiracy charges.