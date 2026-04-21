Free summer childcare in Paso Robles

Families in northern San Luis Obispo County have a new opportunity to secure free summer childcare, as the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) opens registration for its 2026 Expanded Learning Opportunities Program.

The district is offering full-day summer care for students in Transitional Kindergarten through middle school, giving working families a cost-free option during the summer months.

Programs will run from June 15 through late July at several elementary school campuses, operating Monday through Friday with structured activities, enrichment, and recreation designed to keep students engaged and active.

PRJUSD is partnering with the YMCA to provide care for younger students, while older children up to 8th grade can attend programming through the Boys & Girls Club of North San Luis Obispo County at the Tom Maas Clubhouse. Both options offer full-day supervision.

About 550 spots remain open, with enrollment available on a first-come, first-served basis.

District officials say the program is part of a broader effort to reduce childcare barriers while helping students stay connected and supported outside the school year.

Registration is now open online and will continue until all spaces are filled.